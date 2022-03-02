Rapid Recap: Bucks 120, Heat 119

Wow. Just wow. The Bucks win a thriller, 120-119.

NBA.com Box Score

Fueled by Khris Middleton’s ten points, the Bucks did a solid job of keeping the Heat at bay in the first quarter. A buzzer-beater fadeaway from Giannis Antetokounmpo would pad their a lead a little more, pushing the Bucks’ lead to 36-28 going into the second.

Thanks to Duncan Robinson catching fire in the second, the Heat were able to claw their way back into this one, and eventually, gain the lead. They found themselves up 66-64 going into the locker rooms.

The Heat would come out strong in the third, immediately rattling off an 11-2 run. However, after things settled down, the Bucks would flip the script, embarking on a 14-2 run of their own. Headed into the fourth, Miami held a slight advantage, 97-93.

The Bucks would keep trying their best to even things up, and would not overcome the Heat’s lead until the final seconds, when Jrue Holiday banked in the game-winning shot. The Bucks would win 120-119.

Stat That Stood Out

The Bucks locked down the Heat in the final minutes. The Heat would score just six points in the final 7:13 of the game. When it seemed like all was lost, the Bucks’ defense clamped up and came through when it was needed most.