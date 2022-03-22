Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Preview: The Rivalry Heats Back Up Again

It’s time for another installment of Bucks vs. Bulls.

With Chicago’s resurgence this season, the rivalry has got back on to some competitive terms, and this one should surely be another fun one.

Where We’re At

Winners of eight of their last ten, the Bucks have been on a nice ride as of late — something that cannot be said about the Bulls. Milwaukee is coming off a loss in Minneapolis to the Wolves, but they were without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Prior to that, they had won consecutive games, with one of those victories being their first win in Utah since the 2002 season.

It’s been exciting to see Brook Lopez back on the floor for Milwaukee. He made his long awaited return in Utah, and has looked quite strong since. He started in place of Antetokounmpo against Minnesota and responded nicely to the challenge, posting 15 points.

Additionally, Pat Connaughton has made his return to the lineup. In his first game back, he tallied 15 points off the bench. Look for both he and Lopez to have an impact in this one.

The Bulls will be coming off a back-to-back where they earned a well-needed victory vs. the Toronto Raptors. Prior to that, they were on a 3-game skid and had been struggling.

Looking at the standings, Chicago has taken a bit of a dive. After holding the top spot for much of the season, they’re currently sitting at fifth in the East as of March 21st. Billy Donovan and his squad definitely aren’t playing their best basketball as of late.

The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton in this one, listed as out with left wrist soreness. Giannis is probable after sitting out last Saturday’s game against Minnesota.

Player to Watch

Like the Bucks, the Bulls are getting a key member of their squad back in Patrick Williams. He made his return to action last night vs. the Raptors, and Chicago has been eagerly waiting his arrival. He’s been sidelined after getting wrist surgery in October, but the former 4th overall pick can definitely provide a spark to the team. It’ll be intriguing to see how he’s able to make an impact vs. Milwaukee.

Betting Odds

Per DraftKings, the Bucks are -6.5 on the spread as well -235 on the ML.

