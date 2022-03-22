 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing to take on their bitterest of division rivals, the Chicago Bulls, as they trek up to Fiserv Forum for their penultimate matchup of the season.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 72: Against Chicago, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 32%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (39 votes)
  • 50%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (60 votes)
  • 14%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (17 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or fewer points)
    (3 votes)
119 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...