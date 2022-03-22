Rapid Recap: Bucks 126, Bulls 98

No Khris Middleton? No problem for the Bucks. They’d blow out the Chicago Bulls with a 126-98 win.

Turnovers by the Bulls were the theme of the first quarter. Milwaukee would score eight points off of Chicago’s blunders, which helped them open up a double-digit lead. Going into the second quarter, the Bucks led by a 33-20 score, as they finished things on a 13-0 run.

The run that the Bucks finished the first quarter on would continue throughout the second. It quickly became a 23-4 run, which put some large separation between the two teams. It’d stay that way going into halftime, as Milwaukee led by a score of 59-43.

Chicago would make it somewhat interesting in the first portion of the second half. They’d close things to just a ten digit lead, but soon, it’d be wide open again. Milwaukee had no trouble dealing with the Bulls’ defense, and in the blink of an eye, they held a 20+ point advantage again. Going into the fourth, the Bucks led 81-69.

From that point on, it was smooth sailing for Milwaukee. There was absolutely no path for victory for the Bulls, and the Bucks finished with a 126-98 win.

Stat That Stood Out

How about tonight marking Brook Lopez’s first time back in the starting lineup since Opening Night? He took Bobby Portis’ spot and immediately shined. He finished with ten points on the night, but where he really made an impact was on the defensive side of the ball. On multiple occasions, he met multiple Bulls at the rim and denied them. Milwaukee is a completely different team when he’s healthy, and tonight showed how they are.