Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
The regular season rolls ever onward, and the Milwaukee Bucks have another step on their path back to the playoffs. Tonight, they square off against the Washington Wizards, and will do so without both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

It’s late-season NBA basketball! Wheee!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 73: Against Washington, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 57%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (78 votes)
  • 33%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (45 votes)
  • 8%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (11 votes)
  • 1%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (2 votes)
136 votes total Vote Now

