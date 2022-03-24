Rapid Recap: Bucks 114, Wizards 102

Even despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Bucks had no trouble vs. the Wizards. They’d take care of business with a 114-102 victory.

NBA.com Box Score

Led by Jrue Holiday’s ten first quarter points, the Bucks had no trouble with Washington in the opening frame. After 12 minutes of play, they found themselves up with a 32-13 lead.

Holiday continued to pour it on in the second. In addition to him, Jevon Carter made his presence felt as well. Nobody on Washington could really stop the Bucks, and going into the locker room, they built up a 60-42 lead.

Plain and simple, there was no path to victory for Washington in this one, even despite a little bit of a comeback by them in the fourth. After the Bucks took a 92-66 lead into the 4th, they’d end up winning by a final score of 114-102.

Stat That Stood Out

How about Jevon Carter? In addition to the typical hustle that he brings on defense, he etched out eight points on the offensive end. Those points really seemed to help the Bucks really take command. He continues to show just how much he means to this team and is becoming a true X-factor. Come the playoffs, he’s going to really show just how valuable he is to this team.