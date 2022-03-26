 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Milwaukee Bucks Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Hello again, fellow Bucks fans, and welcome back to another installment of Milwaukee Bucks basketball! Former Coach Bud assistant Taylor Jenkins leads the Memphis Grizzlies in tonight’s matchup, and while a bunch of stars aren’t suiting up, it should still be a good one!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 74: Against Memphis, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 9%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (43 votes)
  • 42%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (190 votes)
  • 31%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (141 votes)
  • 17%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (78 votes)
452 votes total Vote Now

