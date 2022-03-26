Rapid Recap: Bucks 102, Grizzlies 127

The Milwaukee Bucks trekked down to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in this Saturday tussle, and found themselves thoroughly outworked and outshot en route to a 102-127 loss. Jrue Holiday sat out of this one with an injury.

NBA.com box score

Despite an 0-8 shooting stretch near the conclusion of the first period, the Bucks trailed merely 28-32. The offensive woes carried into the second quarter, with Milwaukee struggling to score with any semblance of competence within the paint while Memphis continued to stroke it from deep. The Bucks were down 46-59 at half. Milwaukee found some scoring as the third quarter wound down, but their defense couldn’t get consistent stops as the Grizzlies staked a 98-79 lead after three. The thumping only continued from there, with Bud letting his two-way guys close this sucker out for the final few minutes. Milwaukee will head back for a brief stay at home before heading to face Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Stat that Stood Out

Memphis leads the league in second chance points, and they lived up to that billing against the Bucks too. They won that battle 22-7 against Milwaukee, while posting a 34.5% offensive rebounding percentage against a Bucks team that normally prides itself on controlling the boards. Combine that with just 22.6% shooting from deep for the Bucks and you’ve got yourself the formula for a loss.