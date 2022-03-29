 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Sixers Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00pm (central)”

By Van Fayaz
Philadelphia 76ers v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Here it is folks: a clash of the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, two Eastern Conference titans jockeying for playoff seeding at the top of the standings. Pretty good news on the injury front too:

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 75: Against Philadelphia, the Bucks will…

This poll is closed

  • 20%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (33 votes)
  • 49%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (79 votes)
  • 20%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (33 votes)
  • 9%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (16 votes)
161 votes total Vote Now

