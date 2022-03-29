Bucks vs. Sixers Game Thread

Here it is folks: a clash of the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, two Eastern Conference titans jockeying for playoff seeding at the top of the standings. Pretty good news on the injury front too:

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirms that Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight. https://t.co/WqRwGxjz2S — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 29, 2022

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 75: Against Philadelphia, the Bucks will… This poll is closed 20% Win big (by 10 or more points) (33 votes)

49% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (79 votes)

20% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (33 votes)

9% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (16 votes) 161 votes total Vote Now

