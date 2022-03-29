Rapid Recap: Bucks 118, Sixers 116

In a matchup of MVP candidates, the Milwaukee Bucks entry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, bested the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid to snare a 118-116 victory. A massive stat line and unforgettable block punctuated the Greek Freak’s night. What a statement after they trailed for much of the middle two periods.

NBA.com Box Score

A first quarter composed of run after run eventually ended in a near tie, with the Bucks narrowly ahead 27-24. The Bucks went frigid cold in the second as Philly started stroking it from deep as they pulled ahead 61-51. Milwaukee still couldn’t find a way to narrow the gap considerably in the third period, but at least they didn’t look quite as horrific as normal during third periods! They were down 89-81 after a near last second Giannis dunk heading into the fourth. Making hay to start the final quarter against a lineup without Philly’s two stars, a big three of the Bucks got them back into the game to create a nip and tuck finish. As the Sixers kept hitting shots to stay close, a decisive Giannis block on Joel Embiid in the closing seconds secured the win.

Stat that Stood Out

I’d love to get all advanced statsy on your here, but I was in the building for Giannis taking over in Philly a few years ago, and goddamn do I wish I had been in attendance to see his 40 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, one steal and three blocks. He willed this team to victory, alongside strong games from his fellow big three, but he’s the one who carried the team home.