Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Preview: Battle in the Borough

For the first time since the opening night of the season, we should get to see the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets face off at near full strength. This battle in Brooklyn features a vastly different Nets team from the first go-round, with Kyrie Irving now allowed to play in all home games with the vaccine mandate rule changed in NYC. Fighting to keep pace atop the East, Milwaukee will try to push Brooklyn further down the standings as they jockey for play-in position.

Where We’re At

The Block heard round the world, or at least the 414 and 215 area codes, continues to bring me untold amounts of joy.

GIANNIS with the game-saving block on Embiid!



40 Points

16/24 Shooting

14 Rebounds

6 Assists

3 Blocks

The all-around dominating performance against fellow MVP candidate Joel Embiid prompted plenty of crowing from Bucks fans, and as well it should. Philly held a near double digit lead for most of the game, only to choke it away down the stretch. Add in an airball from the former Net, James Harden, and that victory has left a sweet, sweet taste in our mouths. In this final game of their road trip, the Bucks have a chance to place a punctuation mark on their potential dominance atop the East. With a back-to-back tomorrow though at home against the Clips (who now have Paul George back), I’m curious how many minutes Bud will ride his starters. We also got our first glimpse at Grayson Allen off the bench against Philly. I’m curious if Bud will do the same here...

In Brooklyn, their midseason trade of James Harden brought back complementary pieces in Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, who bolstered a bit of their depth. The principle figure, Ben Simmons, has remained out since then though with a back injury that looks like it could keep him out even for the Playoffs. Kevin Durant is back though, and with Irving available for all games, they’re nestled snugly into the Play-in teams. Steve Nash continues to ride his players though, with Durant (recently off an injury remember) playing 39 minutes in Tuesday’s win over the Pistons. This was after playing the entire second half of a B2B on Sunday against the Hornets. Sheesh.

The Nets are favored by 1 in this game, as Vegas has loved their chances all year. On principle I may lay some cash down.

Giannis is listed as probable for the contest, while Brooklyn is without Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and Day’ron Sharpe.

Player to Watch

Grayson Allen came off the bench against Philly, with Wes Matthews replacing him in the starting lineup. If Bud takes the same approach, or even if he starts him, I’m curious to see how he responds. His aggression has waxed and waned this year, and he’s usually at his best when he’s shooting early and pump-faking/driving inside for shots or kickouts. That should be there for him against a porous Nets defense.

