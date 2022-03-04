Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks get a Friday showdown with their divisional rival, the Chicago Bulls, in hopes of gaining on them in the Eastern Conference standings.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 64: Against Chicago, the Bucks will... Win big (by 10 or more points)

Win close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose big (by 10 or more points) vote view results 29% Win big (by 10 or more points) (41 votes)

50% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (70 votes)

15% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (21 votes)

5% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (7 votes) 139 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+