Bucks vs. Suns Game Thread

Tip-ff is scheduled for 2:30 (Central)

By Van Fayaz
NBA: Finals-Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Good afternoon! The big ticket in Wisconsin today is this Finals rematch matinee between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, holders of the NBA’s best record this season. In case you forgot what happened the last time the Suns were in Milwaukee, it is with immense joy that I remind you:

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 65: Against Phoenix, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 48%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (56 votes)
  • 35%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (41 votes)
  • 10%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (12 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (6 votes)
115 votes total Vote Now

