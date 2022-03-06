Rapid Recap: Bucks 132, Suns 122

In an NBA Finals rematch, the Bucks would pull off a comeback win thanks to 44 points from Khris Middleton. They’d take home the 132-122 victory.

Turnovers were what caused trouble for the Bucks in the early going of this one, as they coughed the ball up seven times in the opening frame. That’d be part of what helped Phoenix capture a 33-30 advantage going into the second.

The Suns would open up their lead by as much as ten in the second quarter, but the Bucks would answer nicely. A 3-pointer from Khris Middleton to close out the period sliced Phoenix’s lead to just three going into halftime.

Going into the fourth, the Bucks held a slight lead at 91-90. That was largely due to Khris Middleton, who sat at 28 points through three quarters.

Milwaukee would then flip a switch in the fourth. Not only would the offense look more crisp, the defense came alive as well. Everything would eventually culminate in a 132-122 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

I could obviously go with Khris Middleton, but I’ll talk about that in my Extended Recap. Instead, how about Serge Ibaka? This was definitely his best game in a Bucks uniform, from not just a defensive standpoint, but offensive as well. He’d total 14 points off the bench. When he can deliver on both ends of the court like that, it bodes very well news for the Bucks.