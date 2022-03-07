The Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 124: Winning Time

In today’s episode of The Brew Hoop Podcast, intrepid reporter Kyle Carr kicks things off with his story from inside the stadium on Sunday as Khris Middleton tore through the Phoenix Suns. After that, the meat of the show features Riley, Van and myself dissecting what might be the most encouraging week of the Milwaukee Bucks season thus far.

We stroll through the games in reverse chronological order, starting with the dynamite dual performances of Khris and Jrue Holiday against the Suns, particularly their destruction in the fourth quarter. That was a throughline for these victories too, and whether it was Giannis Antetokounmpo never stop going in against the Heat’s packed paint or the dialed up defense against Chicago, the team showed some mettle we hadn’t seen in some time. Other topics include:

Cleaning up first half sloppiness and turnovers

Serge Ibaka and Jordan Nwora providing sparks against the Suns

How Jevon Carter and DeAndre Bembry have fit in

State of our perception of this team

The show closes with rapid fire, and a particularly Germanic-focused conclusion with the return of Van’s Warped Tour (supergeil) and redemption for a notebook brand that Riley went full Stephen A. on just a few weeks ago.

As always, thanks for listening.