Milwaukee Bucks vs. OKC Thunder Preview: Maintaining the Momentum

Fresh off a four game win streak with clutch-time victories over contenders from both conferences, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Oklahoma City Thunder on a one game road trip to see if they can maintain their winning ways.

Where We’re At

After the All-Star Break, the Bucks immediately dropped their first game back to the Nets. Much handwringing ensued! Since, it’s been a different story, with a trio of come-from-behind fourth quarter wins against the Heat, Bulls, and Suns. While not perfect (see: turnovers galore), Jrue Holiday has consistently picked up his play in the closing frame averaging 13.3 points (on .737/.750/1.000), 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in the fourth quarters of the last three wins. Khris Middleton chipped in a season-high 44 points against the Suns with some late-game heroics, and new arrivals like Jevon Carter (v. Chicago) and Serge Ibaka (v. Phoenix) have had legitimately positive influences on both ends of the court. The bench guys will have more minutes to shine with Grayson Allen (hip soreness), Pat Connaughton (finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), and Brook Lopez (back) all out.

For the Thunder, GM Sam Presti is stockpile more future second-round picks than he has active players on the roster. At 20-44 and having dropped their last game to the Jazz, 116-103, they’re valiantly fighting for last place in the NBA, though as with any rebuilding roster there have been bright spots. Rookie Josh Giddey looks like he could theoretically be a point forward (he averaged 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists in his last three games before picking up a hip injury), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains a capable lead guard whose sky-high usage rate hurts his efficiency, and Tre Mann might turn into something? To be frank, it’s not about winning for OKC, and they’d have a hell of a time covering the +14.5 spread even at full-strength. Right now, Derrick Favors and Isaiah Roby are day-to-day, and Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Ty Jerome, Mike Muscala, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Kenrich Williams are all out.

Yeesh.

Player To Watch

Serge Ibaka had the signature performance of his short Bucks career on Sunday, giving the team 14 points (6-10 from the floor), 10 rebounds (6 OREB), and 2 blocks. When Milwaukee dialed back their switching scheme in the second half, Serge became a much more impactful defender, and he got those two blocks during a crucial fourth quarter stretch with Giannis on the bench due to foul trouble. If the largest guy OKC can trot out tonight is 190 pound Aleksej Pokusevski, I’d love to see Serge take advantage of mismatches.

Gilgeous-Alexander is going to need some help, and with over half the roster sidelined, Tre Mann is the most likely guy to put the ball in the hoop for OKC. Mann has a quick trigger from three and is capable of creating shots in traffic. He’s slight, but if the Bucks lay off him in pick & roll defense, he has the skillset to utilize open floor space to his scoring advantage. It’s a tough task, but the rookie has been growing into his game as the season progresses.

