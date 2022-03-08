Bucks vs. Thunder Game Thread

If only based on their relative bills of health, the Milwaukee Bucks should be heavily favored in tonight’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. But this is the NBA! And these are your Milwaukee Bucks! We’ve seen them make opposing 12th men look like bona fide superstars before, and we’re going to see them do so again eventually.

Still, the Bucks are as close to rolling as they’ve gotten all season, and making it five straight would bring them their third-longest winning streak of the season. OKC will be running their starters heavy minutes, but that’s only because they have like three guys available off the bench. It’s sure to be a weird one.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 66: Against OKC, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 83% Win big (by 10 or more points) (96 votes)

9% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (11 votes)

3% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (4 votes)

3% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (4 votes) 115 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+