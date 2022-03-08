Rapid Recap: Bucks 142, Thunder 115

Oklahoma City may not have had half its roster, and they were already heading for tanksville, but the Milwaukee Bucks weathered a 3-point storm from their backups to head home with a victory on the front end of their back-to-back, 142-115. Milwaukee also hit a new season-high for points in a game as they snag their fifth straight W.

NBA.com Box Score

It wasn’t any type of drag-it-out defensive matchup in the first period here, with the Bucks able to snag a 39-34 advantage after one. The scoring barrage continued well into the second period, when OKC kept it close even as a last second Giannis triple put the Bucks ahead 76-65 at half. As much as the Bucks wanted to just put this game comfortably away, they would inevitably let up some frustrating triples by OKC as they pulled within 105-93 by the fourth. Thankfully, the Bucks didn’t let them linger much longer, as they poured in 37 points in the fourth period alone and let the bench get some extended run to close out this one.

Stat that Stood Out

Milwaukee followed the ideal formula of gathering extra possessions for themselves and limiting the opponent to just one shot per possession. After bullying the Suns on the glass Sunday, the Bucks posted another gaudy OREB%, 34.7%, in this one. Alongside their 16 offensive boards, they’ve coupled it with solid work on the defensive glass, 14.7% in this contest.

