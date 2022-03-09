 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Oklahoma City Thunder Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks return home to face off against the Atlanta Hawks tonight. These two teams got well-acquainted last postseason in the Eastern Conference Finals, and while a lot has changed since then it still figures to be a fantastic showdown.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Game 67: Against Atlanta, the Bucks will...

  • 35%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (45 votes)
  • 45%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (57 votes)
  • 15%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (20 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (4 votes)
