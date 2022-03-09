Rapid Recap: Bucks 124, Hawks 115

In a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, the Bucks knocked off the Atlanta Hawks by a 124-115 score.

After one quarter of play, the Bucks were able to open up a 37-26 advantage. That was thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who continued his strong play. He rattled off 17 points in the opening 12 minutes.

Following Antetokounmpo’s potent first quarter, Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton started to cook. It’d help Milwaukee expand their advantage, as going into the break, they held a 68-54 lead.

The Hawks would get a little hot late in the third, which allowed them to slice the Milwaukee lead to single digits. Going into the fourth, the Bucks led by a 93-86 advantage.

From that point on, Giannis closed things out, giving the Bucks a 124-115 win.

Stat That Stood Out

I’m going to go with Giannis. After he lit up the Thunder last night, he was back at it again, posting another massive (and typical) stat line. He’d finish the evening with 43 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. He’d also post highlights on both the offensive and defensive side of the basketball. Just the multiple-time MVP doing multiple-time MVP things.