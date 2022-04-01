Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview: Simmering On a SEGABABA

The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are playing a game of basketball today.

April Fools!

Injury Report Update:



Out:



Giannis - Right Knee; Soreness

Jrue - Left Ankle; Sprain

Brook - Return to Competition Reconditioning

Khris - Left Wrist; Soreness

DeAndre' - Right Knee; Surgery — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 1, 2022

If you're wondering how many players are active for the Clippers tonight: 8. The minimum requirement for a team to be able to play a game. Those players are Terance Mann, Ivica Zubac, Luke Kennard, Amir Coffey, Isaiah Hartenstein, Robert Covington, Rodney Hood and Xavier Moon. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) April 1, 2022

Where We’re At

Milwaukee could use a break after the week they just had; after getting blasted by the Grizzlies on the road, the Bucks put together a pair of masterpiece performances by triumphing over the 76ers and Nets in succession, jamming Giannis Antetokounmpo into the center of the MVP conversation. With six(!) games left before the playoffs, though, Mike Budenholzer is looking for excuses to get rest for his guys while he still can, and the visiting Clippers junior varsity squad is the chance to let some key guys miss a game while getting some good reps for others.

Los Angeles has been an interesting case all year; missing Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for the entire regular season relegated them to also-ran status in the minds of many fans, but the Clippers are well-coached and disciplined and find themselves in the thick of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. It hasn’t been all rosy lately (the Clippers are 3-9 in their last twelve games), but given that it was always considered a lost campaign for Los Angeles’ “other” team (who’s higher than the vaunted Lakers in the standings!), this squad deserves a lot of credit for their refusal to quit. They also got Paul George back earlier than expected (though he’ll sit out tonight), and Kawhi Leonard hasn’t been fully dismissed as a possible re-addition, so who knows?

Player To Watch

With all of the stars and many of the starters sitting out, tonight is a perfect opportunity for Bobby Portis to break out of his slump. Since gracefully returning to the bench upon Brook Lopez’s return, the Mayor Of Milwaukee has seen his production take a nosedive.

(all stats are per nba.com and per 100 possessions)

Points : 13.8 (down from season average of 24.0)

: 13.8 (down from season average of 24.0) Field Goal Percentage : 0.373 (down from season average of 0.474)

: 0.373 (down from season average of 0.474) Three Point Percentage : 0.217 (down from season average of 0.397)

: 0.217 (down from season average of 0.397) Combined Steals + Blocks: 1.8 (down from season average of 2.5)

Against a thin opponent and without any other Bucks who would claim the role of “top offensive option” it seems to me that Bobby Buckets is just what the doctor ordered tonight. Let’s hope Bobby can be Bobby and lead the Bucks to a shorthanded win.

Poll Game 77: Against Los Angeles, the Bucks will... Win big (by 10 or more points)

Win close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose big (by 10 or more points vote view results 31% Win big (by 10 or more points) (25 votes)

44% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (35 votes)

15% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (12 votes)

8% Lose big (by 10 or more points (7 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

