Bucks vs. Clippers Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
Another one of these so soon? You know it! Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks, minus many of their main contributors, return home to welcome the similarly-shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 77: Against Los Angeles, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 32%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (34 votes)
  • 42%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (44 votes)
  • 18%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (19 votes)
  • 6%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points
    (7 votes)
104 votes total Vote Now

