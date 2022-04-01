Rapid Recap: Bucks 119, Clippers 153

There may be a battle for the first seed happening in the East, but the Milwaukee Bucks will always prioritize health over all as they sat their regular starters and let the LA Clippers own backups give the bench a right fine walloping, 153-119. It’s a true testament to where we’re at as a fan base as an ass-kicking of this magnitude can leave us not even batting an eye. Sure, the Clippers shot hotter than a blast-ended skrewt, but at least we got some decent performances from Bobby Portis and Jevon Carter among the players who may still matter. Even in a loss, it was good vibes and a night to celebrate.

Take it all in, Giannis.



The Bucks and the entire city of Milwaukee honor Giannis for becoming the All-Time franchise leader in points. pic.twitter.com/w4P7XXKf3P — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 2, 2022

NBA.com Box Score

The skeleton crew stuck close after one period, trailing merely 34-30 against their similarly thing Clipper counterparts. Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora led the scoring charge in the first half, but the Clippers had too much reserve firepower and poured in 73 points to the Bucks’ 62. The third quarter got unhinged, with Bud grabbing techs, LA not missing a triple and Milwaukee’s substitutes just clinging to keep this one close. Milwaukee was down 114-88 heading into the final period, and it didn’t get any better from there. With multiple days off, the starters should be well rested for everybody’s favorite, a noon tip, against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Stat that Stood Out

I would love to point out a Bucks stat in this one, but the only stat that genuinely “stood out” to me was Robert Covington setting a new career high in both points (43) and three-pointers (11). The full Clippers team laid the smackdown by shooting 53% from deep, but Covington led the way.

