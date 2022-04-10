Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview: For the Seeds

The Milwaukee Bucks enter the final day of the NBA regular season with a shot at either the two or the three seed, depending on the outcome of their game with the Cleveland Cavaliers as well as the Boston Celtics contest today. That’s all that matters.

Where We’re At

Bud has opted for a resting approach in this one, with Jrue Holiday as the lone Buck to draw the short straw while the rest of the regular season regulars get to strap on their sweats.

Just landed in Cleveland. Here is the Bucks’ injury report for Sunday:



OUT:

Grayson Allen (left hip soreness), George Hill (right abdominal strain)

Luca Vildoza (coach’s decision)



Doubtful:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez

Khris Middleton

Bobby Portis — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 9, 2022

I’m a little surprised to see Portis on there, but good for him for finally getting some rest after playing 72 games this season. So it’ll be up to Jrue Holiday to lead the charge with a band of backups against a Cavaliers team that certainly has something to play for. Here’s an overwhelmingly exhaustive chart of all the scenarios for Milwaukee, but the gist of it is that if Milwaukee wins, they’re the two seed, if they lose and the Celtics win, they’re the three seed. If both Boston and the Bucks lose, Milwaukee is still the two seed.

Not exactly. They are putting the ball in the Celtics’ court. Celtics win and the No. 2 seed is theirs. https://t.co/99TkJoP5Hn pic.twitter.com/hfrWrx5Mna — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 9, 2022

The Cavs currently sit in the eight seed, with a chance to get number seven if the Nets lose against the Pacers and they manage to knock off Milwaukee.

Cavs win and a Nets loss. https://t.co/SFOg7IJXUB — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) April 9, 2022

If you want to make your head hurt, here are all the scenarios, which could come into play for the Bucks should they nab the two seed.

The Cavs won’t have Jarrett Allen or Dean Wade for this one. We’ll see how they fare.

Player to Watch

I’m not expecting all that many fireworks from this one, so I guess I’ll go with Jevon Carter. With George Hill’s injury, it’s possible he’ll be required in a more substantial playoff role than we envisioned. After riding the bench for a few games, here’s a chance to get back into rhythm.

Poll Game 82: Against the Cavs, the Bucks will....

Win close (9 or fewer points)

Lose close (9 or fewer points)

Lose big (10 or more points) vote view results 5% Win big (10 or more points) (9 votes)

6% Win close (9 or fewer points) (10 votes)

42% Lose close (9 or fewer points) (68 votes)

45% Lose big (10 or more points) (73 votes) 160 votes total Vote Now

