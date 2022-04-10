 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Cavs Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 2:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the final day of the regular season Bucks fans, and Playoff seeding in the east is still all kinds of messed up. It’ll all get sorted out after today though, well, plus the play-in, and the Bucks lock down the two seed with a victory. Jrue Holiday is a lone regular out there leading the charge, so we’ll see if he can get this done. Also, is that Sandro Mamukelashvili’s music???

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 82: Against the Cavs, the Bucks will....

This poll is closed

  • 5%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (17 votes)
  • 12%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (35 votes)
  • 37%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (108 votes)
  • 44%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (130 votes)
290 votes total Vote Now

