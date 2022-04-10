Batten Down The Hatches: The Postseason, Visitors, and the Comments Section

It’s already started, and it’s only going to get worse from here.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the playoffs, and there are 15 other teams that are going to go for what the Bucks got last year: a series win in the NBA Finals. It’s a long, long road to get there, and there’s going to be bumps along the way.

Oh, I don’t mean on the basketball court. I mean in the comments section.

If you’ve been here for long enough (which doesn’t have to be very long at all!), you’ll know that Brew Hoop strives to be a welcoming community. We’re here to talk, to discuss and debate, and most of the time that conversation revolves around the game and the team we hold a mutual affection for. That’s the whole point of this forum: we want to be the premier online community for the Milwaukee Bucks. We don’t always live up to that goal, but we try.

This postseason, we will need your help, even more than last year or any period before.

There are going to be visitors. People are going to open their web browser, navigate to this site, click on the comments, and start typing. That’s okay, I would even say that’s a good thing! Growing the community is a positive, especially when that growth comes with perspective and opinions that improve the discourse.

Some newcomers will do that. Others won’t, and they will stand out. It’s not always easy to tell the difference, but if we’ve learned anything from the landmark Jacobellis v. Ohio decision, you know it when you see it.

So here’s the point of this post: please do your part to maintain the SB Nation Community Guidelines when participating on Brew Hoop. Generally, this community has no trouble playing by these rules, and our moderators have had it pretty easy. Looking ahead, we know that we’re going to collect a few bad apples, and it’s in everyone’s interest to avoid letting them spoil the whole bunch. Use the ‘flag’ button for stuff that’s clearly a violation, use the ‘ignore’ feature for anything you’d simply be better off without, and when responding, do so with the respect and tact that Brew Hoop has become well-known for.

As always, please let us know if you have questions or concerns. You can reach us a few different ways; via email, on Twitter, or in the comments below. We’re here for you!