Bucks vs. Bulls Game Two Thread

Tipoff is set for 8:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to send the Chicago Bulls heading back to their home arena on Friday evening in an 0-2 hole. Let’s hope they seize upon this opportunity and find a more robust offensive flow for this one.

Poll

Game 2: Against Chicago, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 65%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (179 votes)
  • 19%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (53 votes)
  • 10%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (29 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (11 votes)
272 votes total Vote Now

