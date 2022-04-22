Bucks vs. Bulls Game Three Thread

It’s a good thing we got used to stressful playoff series last year, because the Milwaukee Bucks are in the thick of one! Tonight is Game 3 of the first round series against the Chicago Bulls, and Milwaukee gets a chance to re-take the series advantage and keep their hopes of returning to the NBA Finals alive.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 3: Against Chicago, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 23% Win big (by 10 or more points) (78 votes)

39% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (134 votes)

27% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (93 votes)

9% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (31 votes) 336 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+