Bucks vs. Bulls Game Four Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 12:00pm (central).

By Mitchell Maurer
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls - Game Three Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Here we go, once again! With a win tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks could take a commanding lead over the Chicago Bulls and put themselves in position to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs. No pressure!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 4: Against Chicago, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 41%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (86 votes)
  • 45%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (96 votes)
  • 7%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (16 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (11 votes)
209 votes total Vote Now

