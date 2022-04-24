Rapid Recap Game Four: Bucks 119, Bulls 95

Another game, another Grayson Allen outburst as he and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 59 points to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 119-95 win over the Chicago Bulls. They can close out the series at home on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis’s full line was 32 points, 17 boards and seven assists on 22 shots. Jrue Holiday found his offense with 26 points as well.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee got off to another solid defensive start with a 20-12 lead, but the Bulls battled back with transition opportunities and a hot streak from Zach LaVine as Milwaukee was up just 25-22 after one. The Bucks found themselves on a heater in the second, particularly Grayson Allen who led all scorers with 16 in the half, as they pushed themselves ahead to a 56-41 halftime advantage. Chicago took no free throws in the first half. They also had to play the second half without Alex Caruso who was held out for a possible concussion. After the Bulls mounted a comeback in the opening minutes of the third, the Bucks responded to that 11-0 run with Giannis taking over as they worked it back to a 90-74 game with one period remaining. Bud put the backups in, had to put the starters back in after they started coughing up points, and then the game finally finished up for the win.

Stat that Stood Out

There’s no other place to go than Grayson Allen’s 27 points in this one on just 12 attempts. For two straight contests coming off the bench he has been Milwaukee’s most consistent offensive threat, hitting his open jumpers and creating his own shots off the dribble. He put on a clinic in this one to the point where the boos reached embarrassingly weak levels. The Bucks needed someone to step up without Khris Middleton and the shooting guard has stepped up to fill the void more than ably.

