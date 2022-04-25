The Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 129: Bucks Take 3-1 Series Lead Over Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks have found their footing in their first round series with the Chicago Bulls, as they’ve looked dominant in back-to-back contests en route to sitting just one win away from advancing to round two. Riley, Kyle and myself gathered to break the whole thing down, from the lows of the first two tilts to what’s gone right in the subsequent two games. Topics include:

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s patience and improved play as the series continued

Grayson Allen lighting up the Bulls

How Milwaukee adapted without Khris Middleton, and their outlook without him moving forward

Defensive adjustments and the various schemes and strategy employed to deter DeMar DeRozan

Bobby Bifocals insertion to the starting lineup and his glove-like fit

Jevon Carter’s steadiness

We also briefly glance ahead at how a potential Bucks-Boston matchup would look (knock on wood) and discuss the state of the Eastern Conference as a whole. Make sure to review the podcast and share it with your friends, thanks for listening.