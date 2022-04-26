Report: Zach LaVine Enters Protocols, Global Pandemic Still Exists

With the NBA (and the rest of the world) forcing itself back into a normal environment and the tidal waves of positive COVID-19 test results so far in the rearview mirror, it’s easy to forget that there’s still a global pandemic going on, and that it does indeed affect us. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, reminding us that availability isn’t just tied to injury.

Bulls say star Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks have a commanding 3-1 lead in their series, and with Zach LaVine probably missing Wednesday’s contest (alongside Alex Caruso, who might be unavailable) it’s fairly likely that the Bucks will advance after five games. Obviously the primary concern would be LaVine’s health and well-being, but given that he’s in the protocols that were specifically implemented for a transmissible illness...there’s no guarantee that the Bucks will avoid having any of their players suddenly register a positive test result, suddenly depriving the team of its depth as they look to close out this first round series and begin preparing for the next opponent (the Boston Celtics, thanks to the useless Brooklyn Nets).

Get well soon, Zach, and hopefully nobody else joins him on the protocols list. Let this be another reminder that we all need to take care of ourselves, and each other. Stay safe out there.