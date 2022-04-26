Jrue Holiday Wins Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award

Beyond being a stellar basketball player, the joy and candor that Jrue Holiday brings to his off-court comments and actions have been a welcome addition to this Milwaukee Bucks basketball team. He fit like a glove, and it seems the rest of the NBA noticed that as well, as he received the 2021-22 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.

NBA players have selected Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday as the recipient of the 2021-22 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, the NBA announced today.



For some background on the award, here’s what they have on the offficial release on NBA.com:

Presented annually since the 2012-13 season, the award recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.

The voting process was news to me, with a panel of league executives picking 12 finalists, who are then voted on by the players. Holiday narrowly edged out Boban Marjanovic for the honor. It’s an incredible testament to Holiday’s compassion and contributions as a player that he’s now won the award twice, with two different franchises, as he last won it in 2019-20 with the Pelicans.

Happy for Holiday, and hopefully it puts a little pep in his step to help the Bucks close out the Bulls in Game Five on Wednesday Evening.