 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Five Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Van Fayaz
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls - Game Four Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

With a chance to close out their first-round series against the Chicago Bulls and their depleted backcourt in five games, the Milwaukee Bucks take to their home floor in pursuit of another dominating victory. We still won’t see George Hill tonight yet, even though he’s improved today from “out” to “questionable”:

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 5: Against Chicago, Milwaukee will...

This poll is closed

  • 78%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (146 votes)
  • 14%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (27 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (7 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (5 votes)
185 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...