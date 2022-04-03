 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 12:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks get to grace us all with their presence during brunch hours, with a faceoff against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Noon starts almost always produce some questionable basketball...so strap in!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 78: Against Dallas, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 33%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (37 votes)
  • 47%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (52 votes)
  • 13%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (15 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points
    (5 votes)
109 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...