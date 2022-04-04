The Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 127: One for the History Books

The Brew Hoop Podcast is back once more as myself, Riley and Kyle gather to break down a banner week for Giannis Antetokounmpo that was somewhat sullied by a whimpering final two games. First off, we dissect the comeback in Philadelphia, where Giannis blocked Joel Embiid to secure the win and thrust himself suddenly back among the MVP voters’ minds. Then, it’s a lengthy discussion of the tactics that led to beating the Brooklyn Nets, as well as a celebration of Giannis’s accomplishments as he finally pushed past Kareem.

Kyle then reports on how many Miller High Lifes he had guzzled in the arena against the Clippers, before a breakdown on Milwaukee’s defensive tactics against the Mavericks. Other topics include:

Why Wes in the starting lineup? Why now?

Implications for the rest of Bud’s potential Playoff rotation

Kyrie and Durant’s one-track offensive minds

Khris Middleton struggling against Denver

Which East team would be most satisfying to beat in a Playoff series

And more!

