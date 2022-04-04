Report: Milwaukee Bucks Sign Spanish League Guard Luca Vildoza

And so the mystery of the final Milwaukee Bucks roster spot is solved, and just like last year, it’s a European League signing of someone who likely won’t even be on the team next year. Per Woj, welcome Alex Saratsis’s own client, Luca Vildoza!

ESPN Sources: Free agent guard Luca Vildoza -- MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB League finals --- is expected to finalize a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that’ll take him through the 2022-2023 season: https://t.co/FjuI6Zr1UU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2022

Saratsis is, of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s agent, and now seems as if he’ll get the team to start the year with a player who has no business being on the team (hope you’re well Georgios!) and now end the season with another. Vildoza, as Woj notes, was MVP of the ACB league finals but has been recovering from foot surgery. He also spent time with the Knicks late last year but was released before this season started due to his recovery timetable.

He’s a 6’3” guard who has shot 35.5% from deep over his career in Europe and averaged 8.2 points per game. Like Elijah Bryant last year, he is able to play in the Playoffs because he was in Europe playing rather than the NBA, so he wasn’t subject to the March 1st deadline to be waived. It’s all really just silly talk at this point, and kudos to Saratsis for really milking that Giannis signing for all it’s worth.