Bucks vs. Bulls Preview: Milwaukee Looks to Sweep More Misery onto Chicago’s Sinking Ship

We are entering the final week of the regular season and both the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls hope to end it on a positive note. The Bucks will be aiming, I think, for the one seed while Chicago hope to finally get a win over Milwaukee for the first time this season and salvage their end of the year.

Where We’re At

Playoff fever is around the corner and Giannis Antetokounmpo truly went out and re-inserted himself back into the MVP race. Two historic plays against the Sixers and Nets gave Milwaukee marquee wins that unfortunately lost their luster in back to back losses to the Clippers and Mavericks. While the Clippers game didn’t have most of Milwaukee’s top contributors, losing at home to the Mavericks likely will give them the spark to right that wrong. Meanwhile, Chicago is not in a good spot. While fans were focusing their angst on Grayson-gate, the Bulls continued losing high profile games to teams high up in the standings. Chicago was sitting atop the Eastern conference but reality and their glaring flaws are starting to show itself. This combined with their tough remaining schedule might. see the Bulls going down and yelling timber to a play-in spot.

Player to Watch

Khris Middleton did not have a good game on Sunday against the Mavericks; so that means we all got to participate or witness the usual discourse that takes place after a performance like this. Since returning from his wrist injury, Khris has struggled with shooting the ball with his last two games being 7/26 from the floor and 2/11 from three. Throw in some bad turnovers and a Flagrant-2 ejection against Brooklyn, which was soft, hopefully Khris is getting the bad shooting out of the way now so he can be his flamethrower self in the postseason.

