 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Facing off against a Chicago Bulls team they’ve already beaten three times this season, the Milwaukee Bucks have one more chance to send them home with feelings of despair and dread as their season winds down. What could be more fun on a Tuesday night!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 79: Against the Bulls, the Bucks will....

This poll is closed

  • 55%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (63 votes)
  • 33%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (38 votes)
  • 8%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (10 votes)
  • 1%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (2 votes)
113 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...