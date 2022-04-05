Rapid Recap: Bucks 127, Bulls 106

The Chicago Bulls may have enjoyed a brief dalliance with relevancy to start this season, but the Milwaukee Bucks, courtesy of their 127-106 win Tuesday evening, provided a cold, harsh reminder that the team to the south is leagues away from their divisional foe up I-94.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee’s offensive repertoire in the initial period didn’t even feature a shot attempt from Giannis Antetokounmpo, and yet they still led 26-20 at the conclusion of the first. By halftime, the Bucks led 58-46 after they poked holes repeatedly in a Bulls defense that couldn’t find a way to stop their penetration. DeMar DeRozan was the lone Chicago player capable of scoring consistently, and his 40 points through three quarters were the sole reason they were even within spitting distance as the Bucks led 96-82 after three. Chicago tried to keep it close in the early stages of the fourth, but the Bucks just outclassed them in every way and found themselves able to wave the white flag a few minutes early. Now, they prepare for a showdown with Boston on Thursday.

Stat that Stood Out

Seven different Milwaukee Bucks players got into double figures in terms of scoring for this one, undergirding the balanced scoring that led them to this easy romp against the Bulls. Perhaps the most impressive part of the whole experience was that Pat Connaughton, their most reliable bench player, had merely two points on the evening. Major credit to Brook Lopez for leading all Bucks with 28 points.

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+