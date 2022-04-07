 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
Milwaukee Bucks. Boston Celtics. What more could you ask for on a Thursday night as the Eastern Conference seedings look poised to come down to the wire. Unfortunately, some sting has already been taken out of this game with the Celts resting some of their best players.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 80: Against the Celtics, the Bucks will....

This poll is closed

  • 29%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (62 votes)
  • 46%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (98 votes)
  • 12%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (26 votes)
  • 11%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (23 votes)
209 votes total Vote Now

