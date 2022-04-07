Bucks vs. Celtics Game Thread

Milwaukee Bucks. Boston Celtics. What more could you ask for on a Thursday night as the Eastern Conference seedings look poised to come down to the wire. Unfortunately, some sting has already been taken out of this game with the Celts resting some of their best players.
#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Milwaukee:— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 7, 2022
Al Horford (low back soreness) - OUT
Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) - PROBABLE
Nik Stauskas (right ankle sprain) - OUT
Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) - OUT
Robert Williams (left knee meniscal tear) - OUT
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 80: Against the Celtics, the Bucks will....
This poll is closed
-
29%
Win big (10 or more points)
-
46%
Win close (9 or fewer points)
-
12%
Lose close (9 or fewer points)
-
11%
Lose big (10 or more points)
