Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks may have their backups out there, but we know they’ll be carrying their spirited, legendary defensive effort into Detroit to try and help their team keep hold of the driver’s seat for the 2-seed. Here we go. And bad news for any new Luca stans out there, Mike Budenholzer officially does not want you to have fun.
Injury Update:— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 8, 2022
OUT:
Grayson - Left hip; soreness
Luca - Coach's decision
Questionable:
Giannis - Right calf; soreness
UPDATE
This game may be watchable!!!!
Giannis will play tonight vs. Detroit.— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 8, 2022
@SociosUSA
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 81: Against the Pistons, the Bucks will....
This poll is closed
-
29%
Win big (10 or more points)
-
35%
Win close (9 or fewer points)
-
18%
Lose close (9 or fewer points)
-
15%
Lose big (10 or more points)
