Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks may have their backups out there, but we know they’ll be carrying their spirited, legendary defensive effort into Detroit to try and help their team keep hold of the driver’s seat for the 2-seed. Here we go. And bad news for any new Luca stans out there, Mike Budenholzer officially does not want you to have fun.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 81: Against the Pistons, the Bucks will....

This poll is closed

  • 29%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (40 votes)
  • 35%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (48 votes)
  • 18%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (25 votes)
  • 15%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (21 votes)
