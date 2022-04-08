Milwaukee Bucks Sign Rayjon Tucker

And just like that, the mystery of the 15th roster spot is solved with the signing of Rayjon Tucker to the Milwaukee Bucks roster.

The waiving of De’Andre Bembry yesterday set off a flurry of speculation about who could be coming into town to replace the injured former St. Joseph’s alum. Could it be James Johnson, waived by the Nets? Nope, not playoff eligible. Maybe Willie Cauley Stein? Nah, probably just heading to JoCats with spree (s/o my cousin Nick for that zinger). How about just converting Young Boy Sandro Mamukelashvili, recently outed as a major The Last Kingdom fan? Not him either...

Instead, the Wisconsin Herd standout Rayjon Tucker is headed to the big league club after averaging 19.8 points, 6.6 boards and 3.5 assists for the Oshkosh affiliate this year. He also had a brief stint on a 10-day contract with the Nuggets earlier this year. I’m happy for someone who’s worked his way to this point, but it shouldn’t have any appreciable effect on their postseason rotation. If he does...I’m not sure we’re gonna win it all guys...

Anyway, I’m a bit bummed it wasn’t a Young Boy Sandro conversion since I’m a Sandro stan, but oh well. Happy for the high flying Tucker and now we can carry on.