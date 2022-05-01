 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Celtics Game One Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 12:00pm (Central)

By Van Fayaz
Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Good afternoon/late morning/whatever, it’s time for Game 1 of the East Semis between the two former employers of a player named Semi Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics. It sounds like Bud will roll with the same starting lineup as he did during the latter half of the Bulls series:

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 1: Against Boston, the Bucks will…

This poll is closed

  • 19%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (21 votes)
  • 42%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (46 votes)
  • 22%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (24 votes)
  • 15%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (17 votes)
108 votes total Vote Now

