Rapid Recap Game One: Bucks 101, Celtics 89

The Milwaukee Bucks have now won two straight Game Ones, generally dominating the Boston Celtics defensively as they took a 1-0 series lead with a 101-89 win. Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth a masterful playmaker performance with his second career triple-double, posting 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. In the absence of Khris Middleton, what an incredible performance by this team to open this second round up.

NBA.com Box Score

The Bucks came out looking like their sloppy selves with seven turnovers in the first period, but they used a series of forced turnovers and timely jumpers as the quarter closed to take a 27-24 lead. In the second quarter, Milwaukee used its suffocating defense to force turnovers and continue to find the net from beyond the arc as they held a 56-46 lead at half behind 10-20 shooting from three. The Bucks looked like they might be in trouble with Giannis Antetokounmpo leaving the game with three minutes left and four fouls in the third period, but Milwaukee held on and kept a 78-70 advantage with one period left. Milwaukee took a decisive fourth quarter stand though, dominating the Celtics late to the point Ime Udoka subbed out his starters with two minutes to go.

Stat that Stood Out

Considering this game started with seven bad turnovers by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first period, what an impressive job by them locking in and only committing 14 compared to Boston’s 18 in non-garbage time minutes. More importantly, Milwaukee scored 27 points off those 18 turnovers, while the Celtics mustered just six off the Bucks. It was a truly crazy development after the lackluster, sloppy start.

