Trailer for Giannis Antetokounmpo Film, “Rise” Drops

Ever since word came out that Disney would be producing a film about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s life, my eyes haven’t stopped rolling. Sure, it’s made for the big screen, but I figured it would be some schlocky, straight-to-dvd level of film. Now, the first trailer for “Rise” based on Giannis’s family story is here and...my eyes have slowed!

Sons. Brothers. A family of champions



RISE, an all-new Original movie, starts streaming June 24 only on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/kNZX6uEsPu — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 10, 2022

The opening montage of Giannis’s accomplishments using real-life footage was a little strange, but hey, you gotta set the scene for the select few still waiting to discover this wonderful tale in sports history. From there, it gives us plenty of footage of Giannis and Thanasis on the Greek courts, playing dramatically in the rain, practicing drills, climbing to stare at the Acropolis, and the whole Antetokounmpo gang coming together for some good old fashioned positive messaging about the importance of family.

It’s gotta be exciting for Giannis and company to see their whole family portrayed onscreen, although likely bittersweet given Charles unfortunate passing in 2017. What I’m still waiting to see:

Giannis and Thanasis sharing shoes

Peddling trinkets on the street

John Hammond’s draft board from 2013

Intercut grainy footage from his early days

The famed DraftExpress interview re-done

I’m curious how far into Giannis’s career it will go, but here’s hoping we get the famed ride to the stadium. You owe us that much Disney. The film releases on June 24, just in time for the draft and immediately following the Bucks second straight championship.

