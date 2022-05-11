 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giannis Antetokounmpo Places 3rd In MVP Race

Nikola Jokic has won the award for the second consecutive year, the first player to do that...since Giannis.

By Mitchell Maurer
2022 NBA All-Star - NBA 75 Group Portrait Photo by Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are preoccupied right now (seriously, Game 5 against the Boston Celtics tips off in like 10 minutes!), but once again Giannis Antetokounmpo gathered some serious recognition for the league’s most prestigious regular season award. This time around, Giannis earned enough votes to take third place behind runner-up Joel Embiid and the winner, Nikola Jokic.

I mentioned this on Twitter once the results were released; Giannis has enough respect to have been on all 100 ballots this time around, an achievement shared by both Embiid and Jokic. However, Giannis placed far behind the others in terms of first-place votes (worth 10 points by the NBA’s system); the Greek Freak only earned 9 top spots compared to 26 for Embiid and 65 for Jokic.

It was an intense and competitive MVP race, and few Bucks fans are particularly upset about Jokic winning the award again. For the second straight year, the Nuggets center takes home the top individual honor...a feat matched by none other than Giannis himself, the two seasons prior.

Of course, Embiid and his followers are totally not mad about the Philadelphia-based superstar taking home the silver medal. Nope, not mad at all.

Giannis is the real MVP anyway.

Anyways, now it’s back to hyperventilating about the stakes of Game 5. Breathe easy, everyone! Bucks in six is still technically possible!

