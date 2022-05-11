Game Five Rapid Recap: Bucks 110, Celtics 107

The Milwaukee Bucks looked like they had no business winning this game, but goddamit they pulled it out with an incredible fourth quarter turnaround against the Boston Celtics that resulted in a 110-107 win. The Bucks have a chance to close it out at home now in Game Six on Friday. Unbelievable.

NBA.com Box Score

As this series has been wont to do, the first quarter was close as Milwaukee staked a narrow 28-26 lead behind a slightly improved 3-point performance. Boston found offensive flow in the second and took advantage of transition buckets too, but Milwaukee was in the game almost exclusively due to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 19 in the half to keep the Bucks within 47-54. The Bucks needed to make up even more ground come the fourth quarter, as Boston started nailing triples to push their lead to 86-77 heading into the final period. Bud opted to run with a switching defense and keep Bobby Portis on the court alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, down double digits, pulled out an amazing comeback with timely triples and two outstanding defensive plays — a block and a steal — by Jrue Holiday to seal it.

Stat that Stood Out

Milwaukee had been down and out from deep the entire series, but suddenly they whirred to life in the fourth quarter and outscored the Celtics 33-21 behind what wound up being a 13-29 performance (44%) from deep. It couldn’t have come at a better time.

