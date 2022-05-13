Bucks vs. Celtics Game Six Thread

A potential closeout game in Fiserv Forum under coach Mike Budenholzer? Don’t mind if I do...
The Bucks are 8-0 in closeout situations under Bud.— Justin García (@tmjgarcia) May 13, 2022
Giannis has played in 7 of those games and has scored 40+ in three of those games while averaging:
33.1 points
11.7 rebounds
5.6 assists
1.7 blocks
.664/.286/.747
+19
After the thrill of Game Five, the Milwaukee Bucks need to lock back in and see if they can knock off the Boston Celtics and send them packing. Let’s get this weekend off to a great start.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 6: Against Boston, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
29%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
57%
Win close (by nine or fewer points)
-
8%
Lose close (by nine or fewer points)
-
4%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
