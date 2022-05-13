Bucks vs. Celtics Game Six Thread

A potential closeout game in Fiserv Forum under coach Mike Budenholzer? Don’t mind if I do...

The Bucks are 8-0 in closeout situations under Bud.

Giannis has played in 7 of those games and has scored 40+ in three of those games while averaging:

33.1 points

11.7 rebounds

5.6 assists

1.7 blocks

.664/.286/.747

+19 — Justin García (@tmjgarcia) May 13, 2022

After the thrill of Game Five, the Milwaukee Bucks need to lock back in and see if they can knock off the Boston Celtics and send them packing. Let’s get this weekend off to a great start.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 6: Against Boston, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 29% Win big (by 10 or more points) (103 votes)

57% Win close (by nine or fewer points) (198 votes)

8% Lose close (by nine or fewer points) (29 votes)

4% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (14 votes) 344 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+