Bucks vs. Celtics Game Six Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
A potential closeout game in Fiserv Forum under coach Mike Budenholzer? Don’t mind if I do...

After the thrill of Game Five, the Milwaukee Bucks need to lock back in and see if they can knock off the Boston Celtics and send them packing. Let’s get this weekend off to a great start.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 6: Against Boston, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 29%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (103 votes)
  • 57%
    Win close (by nine or fewer points)
    (198 votes)
  • 8%
    Lose close (by nine or fewer points)
    (29 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (14 votes)
344 votes total Vote Now

