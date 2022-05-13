Rapid Recap Game 6: Boston 108, Bucks 95

There will be a Game 7, as the Boston Celtics came into Fiserv Forum and stole a 108-95 victory.

The Celtics would rely on the 3-point ball in the early going. They’d connect on 8-of-15 in the opening frame, with Marcus Smart knocking down four and Jayson Tatum going a perfect 3-of-3. 17 points from Giannis kept Milwaukee in the thick of things, as Boston held a 28-26 advantage after one.

Despite cooling down from deep in the second quarter, Boston still did a great job of keeping separation from the Bucks. Their lead would balloon throughout the second quarter, as they carried a 53-43 advantage into the locker room.

Milwaukee would try their best to fight and claw their way back, but were ultimately kept at bay from the Celtics throughout the third. There’d be numerous occasions where the door seemed to be open, but Boston had an answer every time. Going into the fourth, the Celtics led 82-70.

The Bucks would get it to single digits multiple times throughout the fourth. However, every tie they got it close, Boston would have an answer — especially Jayson Tatum. His threes were what pushed the Celtics over the finish line for a 108-95 victory, forcing a Game 7.

Stat That Stood Out

It was simple. The shotmaking is what won the Celtics this game and lost it for the Bucks. Looking at the threes, Boston outshot Milwaukee by a number of 17 to seven. Jayson Tatum was massive down the stretch. It seemed as if he couldn’t miss from deep. He ended up finishing with 46 points on the night. Will they shoot that well in a Game 7? We’ll find out Sunday.